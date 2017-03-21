Snap Inc.'s Stock Receives Its First
Money

Trump's Administration Is Blocking Out the Grown-Ups
Politics

BEST STORIES OF THE DAY

Trump Wants To Abolish A Tax That Is Costing Him Millions
Politics

President Trump is determined to abolish the "Alternative Minimum Tax" (AMT). For Americans,...

A Summary of President Trump’s Travel Ban
Politics

With Trump’s revised executive order on the travel ban, he sought to resolve the legal...

Harvard Researchers Come Up With The Most Effective Way to Pay Off Debt
Money

Numbers don't lie, and statistics state that Americans are drowning in debt. According to...

The Reason Why Wall Street Is Loving Trump
Politics

President-elect Donald Trump signed two new executive orders last Friday. One of the two is...

